Everton join Sissoko race – but Newcastle stand firm on £35m fee

Everton are reportedly set to hold talks with Moussa Sissoko’s agent this week, despite Newcastle’s unwillingness to budge on the midfielder’s £35million valuation.

Sissoko has been pressing for a move away from Newcastle ever since their relegation to the Championship last season, but the Magpies’ asking price had come in for plenty of criticism.

The midfielder had initially talked up his love for Arsenal and was then linked with both Liverpool and Chelsea, before Real Madrid emerged as leading contenders for his signature. Borussia Dortmund and PSG have also been mentioned as possible suitors, while the player was on Monday linked with a move to Crystal Palace.

And according to French newspaper L’Equipe, Everton and Inter Milan have now come in for the 27-year-old.

The report says both clubs will meet with Sissoko’s representatives in Paris over the next few days to discuss a move, though neither appear willing to meet Newcastle’s asking price.

Toon boss Rafa Benitez claimed over the weekend that any possible deal for Sissoko will not be made easy.

“If someone thinks if they will wait until August 31 it will be easier, I can guarantee them it will be more difficult,” Benitez said.

“If someone wants to come, they have to come now with the right offer and we will analyse that… If not, he is still our player.”

