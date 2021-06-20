Everton man next for PSG after Man Utd, Chelsea target labelled ‘done deal’

PSG have turned their attentions to signing an Everton striker after the final touches on acquiring a Man Utd and Chelsea target were put in place, per a trusted source.

Everton remain on the hunt for a new manager after being rocked by Carlo Ancelotti’s shock return to Real Madrid. Reports have put ex-Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez at the front of the queue. Such an appointment would be sure to split opinion amongst the Goodison faithful.

Nevertheless, the position remains vacant as yet, and that may play a part in PSG’s hopes of bringing Moise Kean back to Paris.

The 21-year-old was a surprise success in Ligue 1 last year. His Toffees woes were firmly put in the rear view mirror when operating at a goal every other game with PSG.

Now, according to trusted football journalist Fabrizio Romano, PSG are hoping for more of the same.

He reported on Twitter that club chief Leonardo ‘wants him on loan again.’

However, they will wait until a new manager has been installed before pulling the trigger on their approach.

Everton’s reluctance to sell Kean on the cheap may mean a loan exit is the only viable option if he is again deemed unwanted.

He previously talked up a return to former club Juventus at the start of the month, though refused to rule out another spell with PSG in April.

Chelsea, Man Utd target a ‘done deal’

The summer promises to be a busy one in Paris, and Romano went on to detail an imminent new arrival.

Both Man Utd and Chelsea had been linked with superstar free agent Gianluigi Donnarumma. The 22-year-old goalkeeper represented good value on an unprecedented level, and had been linked with a move to England.

Nevertheless, PSG appear to have won the race with Romano outlining their successful pursuit.

The Italian described PSG’s acquisition as “confirmed,” before writing: “Medicals tomorrow morning in Florence for Gianluigi Donnarumma as new Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper.”

Donnarumma will reportedly sign a five-year deal until 2026.

Ancelotti wants Everton duo at Real

Meanwhile, two Everton stars could follow Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid with the former Toffees boss hopeful of signing them for the Spanish giants, according to reports.

Spanish outlet Sport state that Ancelotti has requested the signing of Rodriguez to Florentino Perez. Having only sold the Colombian last year, the Madrid chief is thought to be ‘reluctant’ to pursue the deal.

However the story suggests there is a good chance of it happening. Not least because Rodriguez would accept a pay cut to seal a return.

It is no surprise to see Ancelotti turn to the 29-year-old, who is clearly a favourite of his. However, the second, £50m-rated target will raise eyebrows.

