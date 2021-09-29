Everton keen to splash cash on Roma midfielder facing Mourinho axe

Everton appear to be keen on pursuing a deal for young Roma midfielder Gonzalo Villar, who has fallen out of favour during Jose Mourinho’s tenure.

Villar has made just two appearances in all competitions since Mourinho took charge at Roma. Neither game he has featured in was in Serie A.

Clearly, Villar is not a part of Mourinho’s plans going forward. The club would be open to letting him go in January, and the fee could be as little as €5million.

Everton have been highlighted as a potential landing spot, with reports stating Rafa Benitez is interested, according to Fichajes.net.

With James Rodriguez leaving the club for Al-Rayyan in Qatar, Everton have been on the lookout for a creative midfielder.

Villar seemingly fits the bill. He is a tidy passer of the ball, and would bring balance to Benitez’s midfield.

With the hot start Everton have made in the Premier League this season, fresh players could be of aid. Benitez will want his side to keep challenging, and introducing new talent is a good way to ensure that happens.

While the Toffees are interested, a deal may prove difficult. Napoli are also said to have interest in the midfielder.

Tanguy Ndombele targeted by former boss Jose Mourinho Tanguy Ndombele is reportedly being targeted by former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho at AS Roma, with more news on Dejan Kusulevski and Nuno Espirito Santo.

Napoli currently top Serie A, and a move to Naples may be favourable to Villar, as he would remain playing in a league that he knows.

While there is reported interest from both teams, it is unclear whether either will make a bid for the midfielder come January.

Everton leading Juventus transfer race

Everton’s midfield interest does not stop at Villar. They are also stated to be in the mix for former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey. The 30-year-old currently plies his trade in Serie A with Juventus.

However, the Welsh veteran has fallen down the pecking order at Juventus of late.

A return to the Premier League could suit him. Furthermore, he is said to be open to joining Everton.

Apparently, he would prefer a move to Goodison Park if he were to return to the Premier League. Everton fans would certainly be happy were player of his calibre to join the club.

READ MORE: Everton star makes honest admission on future amid big club interest