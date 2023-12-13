Everton only willing to offload Man Utd, Tottenham target Jarrad Branthwaite on one condition

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite but any deal will have to be an incredibly expensive one, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Everton have got a battle on their hands to keep hold of one of the Premier League’s brightest stars but will demand a mega offer if they are to allow Branthwaite to depart in the upcoming January transfer window.

Branthwaite has been superb for the Toffees this season and has gained admirers at some of the league’s biggest clubs.

Spurs and Man Utd are both keen on the centre-back and have been tracking his progress for more than a year. Both Spurs and Man United had scouts watching the 21-year-old last season when he was on loan at Eredivisie side PSV.

His performances in the Netherlands and in pre-season made him a first-choice preference for Everton manager Sean Dyche this term.

However, it will take a huge offer to move him from the club this January as Everton value him as one of the best defenders in the league.

Previous deals are being used as a yardstick for what it may take to take him away from the Merseyside club.

READ MORE: Frankfurt want West Ham star to join Van de Beek in ambitious double swoop on Premier League

Spurs, Man Utd keen on Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton are viewing deals such as the £75million package agreed to bring Wesley Fofana to Chelsea from Leicester City as an example of the price they hope to secure for the England under-21 international. That means it will be a very difficult deal to do in the upcoming window.

There is the possibility that a large bid does land in the coming weeks and that would force the club into a difficult decision. A big sale would allow them to fund incomings and help with FFP.

Everton have had a difficult two years whilst being under investigation for breaching FFP regulations, which culminated with the club being deducted 10 points this season.

Any major income that would allow wiggle room and help with their own projects would be seen as welcome and difficult to turn down. Branthwaite will likely present that opportunity whether in January or next summer.

Sean Dyche has guided Everton out of the relegation zone despite the club being hit with that 10-point deduction and there is confidence in the squad that they can survive the drop.

The manager is keen to keep hold of key stars like Branthwaite to help them see this come to fruition.

DON’T MISS: January exit for Everton star Ancelotti loved takes shape, with Rangers among ‘three-way race’ for signature