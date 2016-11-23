Everton keeping tabs on Ajax youngster dubbed ‘next Ibrahimovic’

Everton are preparing a January bid for an Ajax wonderkid as a potential replacement for striker Romelu Lukaku, who looks increasingly likely to leave Goodison Park.

Kasper Dolberg joined the Eredivisie club from Silkenborg IF in summer, and has already attracted a lot of interest from some of Europe’s elite. The 19-year-old scored a sensational first-half hat-trick in his team’s 5-0 victory against NEC Nijmegen last weekend, taking his tally to eight goals in 12 appearances this season.

Toffees’ striker Lukaku has been linked with a move away from Merseyside in search of European Football, and the 6ft1 forward could be the ideal replacement if the former Chelsea man was to leave.

Dolberg, who was spotted by the same scout that brought a certain Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Amsterdam in 2001, has already been compared to the 35-year-old. John Steen Olsen discovered the forward’s potential in Denmark and believed that Dolberg had the potential to succeed at Ajax.

The teenager marked his debut with a goal against PAOK in a Champions League qualifier adding him to an elite list of players such as Johan Cruyff, Marco van Basten and Frank Rijkaard who also achieved the same landmark.

As a result of Dolberg’s exploits at Ajax, an international call-up has already been accomplished as he made his senior debut in Denmark’s 4-1 win over Kazakhstan earlier this month.

A fee of around £20million would have to be matched if a deal was to materialize due to his contract extension ending in 2021.