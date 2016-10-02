Everton keeping tabs on Sevilla midfielder N’Zonzi – report

Everton boss Ronald Koeman is considering a bid for Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi, according to reports.

The Sunday People claims that N’Zonzi is a long-term favourite of Everton’s new director of football Steve Walsh and the former Leicester City assistant manager wants the Toffees’ scouts to keep tabs on the Frenchman.

Idrissa Gueye, who has been in great form so far this season, was Koeman’s only central midfield signing of the January transfer window and the Dutchman is understood to be keen on adding more power to the squad.

The Merseysiders failed in their pursuit of Moussa Sissoko in the summer, with the France international preferring to join Tottenham instead.

N’Zonzi seems to be exactly the type of player Koeman would want as he possesses similar attributes to former Newcastle midfielder Sissoko.

With Gareth Barry playing in his mid-thirties and the long-term future of Darron Gibson up in the air, it seems likely that Koeman will look to add to that area of the field.

The report continues by saying that Walsh sent one of his top scouts to watch N’Zonzi as recently as two weeks ago and that Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri would have no problem meeting the £20million-plus buy-out clause in his contract at the Spanish side.