Everton looking to snatch £15m EFL forward in late deadline deal

Everton are reportedly in the hunt to sign striker Josh King ahead of Friday’s EFL deadline after Bournemouth slashed his asking price.

The Championship outfit wanted £20million for the versatile forward earlier in the window. But that was at a time when Manchester United and Tottenham were both keen on the 28-year-old.

However, a report on Football Insider claims that the Cherries will now accept £15m to get a deal done by the Friday 5pm cut-off.

King has previously held talks over moves to West Ham and Aston Villa, while West Brom and Fulham have also been interested.

But now, a recruitment source has told Football Insider that Everton are plotting a surprise last-gasp swoop for King. However, the terms of the deal will have to be right for them.

West Ham could also still make late move, although they are trying to wrap up a deal for Said Benrahma. That is despite David Moyes not actively pushing to bring the player in.

The battle for King is poised to be one of the main attractions on deadline day, unless the Toffees blow their rivals out of the water.

Significantly, rival suitors West Brom are no longer in the running after King and have moved on to Huddersfield’s Karlan Grant.

King has scored 48 goals in 161 Premier League appearances. However, he notched just six times as Bournemouth were relegated last season.

If he does move to Goodison, King push Richarlison and the in-form Dominic Calvert-Lewin for a starting spot.

Everton target ready to write off £1.5m

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is so desperate to leave Old Trafford he will give up a pay-off on his contract.

Romero, 33, has slipped down the pecking order at the club after the return of Dean Henderson.

Henderson is seen as the man to push David de Gea. Romero was even asked as the third choice keeper in the Champions League squad.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted for Lee Grant, 37, as the third stopper in the list submitted to UEFA last week.

Now after talks with the club and Romero’s representatives the keeper has pleaded for an exit this month.

The Sun reports that Romero is so eager to leave and play some football that he is willing to write off a £1.5m pay-off.

That’s the sum he would be owed if the club ripped up his contract. But the Argentinian will forgo that money.

Romero is in the final year of his contract. He will be free to negotiate with clubs in January over a summer transfer.

There was interest from Everton, Aston Villa, Leeds and in the transfer window. Read more…