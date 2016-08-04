Everton ready to beat Arsenal to £63million German star

Everton have launched a sensational bid to sign German star and Arsenal target Julian Draxler, according to reports.

The 22-year-old stated on Wednesday that he wants to leave current club Wolfsburg, which is understood to have alerted a number of clubs interested in signing him.

Arsenal have been credited with serious interest in the player, with Arsene Wenger a long-term admirer of the German international.

However, a deal will not be easy, as Wolfsburg have insisted that Draxler is going nowhere, although he does have a release clause of €75million (£63m).

Everton are the latest club to be linked, and though Draxler is believed to prefer an established, the Toffees are readying the cash to make a statement signing according to the Independent.

Since Farhad Moshiri’s takeover in February, Everton have only signed Maarten Stekelenburg and Idrissa Gueye, and are in negotiations with Swansea City for Ashley Williams.

In a staggering interview with German outlet Bild, Draxler re-iterated his desire to leave this summer.

“I have expressed myself clearly to [coach] Dieter Hecking that after the Euros I want to leave Wolfsburg,” Draxler said.

“We had a verbal agreement when I joined in August 2015 that I could leave the club if the possibility arose. It was always clear between all parties that I would like to go to a top international club if the chance came.”