Everton leapfrog Tottenham, West Ham in chase for Juventus stalwart

Carlo Ancelotti could be on the verge of lining up another impressive signing for Everton in the January transfer window, according to reports on Thursday.

Italian publication CalcioMercato claims that the Toffees boss wants to sign out-of-favour Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira.

The 33-year-old is rumoured to be keen on a move to England. Indeed, his agent has already been asked to look for a Premier League suitor.

West Ham and Tottenham have already been linked with the Germany international. However, it woukd appear that Everton may have stolen a march on their rivals.

Ancelotti looked to reshape the Mersesyide outfit’s engine room over the summer. The Toffees boss brought in Allan from Napoli and Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford to add some steel.

However, having worked with Khedira at Real Madrid, it would appear he wants to add another player into that mix.

Khedira was a member of Germany’s World Cup winning side in 2014, although he actually missed the final through injury.

No part in Pirlo plans

The experienced star has been victim to Andrea Pirlo’s ruthless rebuild at Juve. To that end, it’s been reported he has been told he can leave.

Indeed, Khedira has not featured once for the Turin giants in the current campaign.

Calcio, as cited by the Daily Mail, claims that the player has been training regularly with the Juventus squad and is in good shape. However, Pirlo does see him as part of his long-term plans.

If he does arrive at Goodison in January then Toffees fans will have to been patient to see him in action.

Khedira will need to build up his match fitness before taking on the challenge of Premier League football.

READ MORE: Villarreal head coach Unai Emery has insisted that winger Samuel Chukwueze remains “very happy” at the LaLiga club, amid links with Liverpool and Everton.