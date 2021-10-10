Everton learn Benitez intentions as Newcastle set date on Steve Bruce axe

Steve Bruce is poised to become the first casualty of Newcastle United’s takeover ‘this week’, and Everton now know whether Rafael Benitez will leave to fill the void, per multiple reports.

Mike Ashley’s 14-year tenure as owner of Newcastle United came to an end on Thursday evening. Now in the hands of the Saudi-led PFI, the Magpies are by far the world’s richest football club.

Predcitably, it has not taken long for the transfer rumour mill to kick into overdrive. But while speculation has swirled over an influx of superstar signings in January, the future of Bruce must first be addressed.

Following the takeover, Bruce stressed his desire to remain at the helm, though his comments pointed towards an air of resignation at the situation.

Now, the Mirror have delivered an update that makes grim reading for the Newcastle boss.

They state Bruce’s ‘reign as Newcastle United’s manager will end this week’. The club’s new hierarchy have reportedly deemed his axing necessary as they strive to move in a ‘fresh direction.’

That will put assistant manager Graeme Jones in the dugout for their weekend clash with Tottenham.

However, one school of thought had suggested former Magpies manager Benitez could make a startling return to the North East.

The Spaniard was revered by the club’s fans during his spell with the club between 2016-19, though the obvious obstacle of his employment with Everton is present.

The Toffees have made a superb start to life under Benitez after he was controversially installed over the summer.

Indeed, former full-back Alan Hutton insisted wantaway Man Utd flop Donny Van de Beek would thrive at Goodison Park after citing the resurgences experienced by Demarai Gray and Andros Towsnend under Benitez’s stewardship.

Arsenal interested in Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin Arsenal are reportedly interested in Everton and England forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with more updates on Valencia winger Goncalo Guedes and Lille striker Jonathan David.

And per the Daily Mail, Everton fans can rest assured Benitez won’t be returning to St. James’ Park any time soon.

The newspaper acknowledged Benitez’s ‘close links’ with Newcastle minority owner Amanda Staveley. However, they insisted he ‘will not leave the club he committed to in the summer’

Six Newcastle managers who were worse than Steve Bruce

Newcastle chasing Man Utd star already in talks

Meanwhile, Newcastle are mulling offering a Manchester United star a way out in January. Though the player’s agent has already commenced talks with a second suitor, per a transfer source.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist, Nicolo Shira, Newcastle reportedly wish to bolster their midfield by signing wantaway Red Devils flop, Donny Van de Beek.

The Dutchman was heavily linked with Everton over the summer. Additionally, recent reports have suggested that move could be revisited in the winter window.

But per Shira, Newcastle are in the mix too. Shira tweeted ‘Newcastle also want him’ after initially detailing the beginnings of Juventus’ approach.

Shira reiterated that a January exit for Van de Beek is a distinct possibility. He then stated Juventus chief Federico Cherubini has already made contact with Van de Beek’s agent, Guido Albers.

The Turin club are reportedly seeking a ‘loan deal with an option to buy’. And if Shira’s tweet is accurate, Newcastle and also Everton have their work cut out to sign the midfielder after Juventus took their first step toward a deal.

READ MORE: Newcastle tipped to sign Premier League star Steve Bruce labelled ‘dangerous’