Liam Delap’s representatives are in talks with several Premier League clubs after Chelsea made it clear the striker is one of three forwards who are free to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources have confirmed to us that the Blues are pressing ahead with a major overhaul of their attacking options under new head coach Xabi Alonso, with Delap among several forwards now expected to depart before the transfer window closes.

Chelsea are closing in on a surprise move for Brighton & Hove Albion veteran Danny Welbeck, who has been identified as the ideal player to provide competition and cover for first-choice striker Joao Pedro.

TEAMtalk can also reveal that the Blues are showing strong interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s highly-rated Bosnian teenager Kerim Alajbegovic, further underlining the club’s willingness to reshape their forward line.

As we also previously revealed, Alonso has informed Nicolas Jackson, Marc Guiu and Delap that they are free to move on this summer as he looks to build an attack more suited to his style of play.

Delap’s representatives had already begun exploring the market before Chelsea’s move for Welbeck gathered pace, fully aware that the former England Under-21 international’s future lay away from west London.

The 23-year-old endured a difficult first season at Chelsea, scoring just once in 28 Premier League appearances, with only 12 of those coming as starts.

Despite his struggles, interest in Delap remains strong.

Chelsea paid around £30million to sign the striker, and we understand they will only sanction his departure if they receive a fee that delivers a profit on that investment.

Sources insist that is unlikely to deter his suitors, with a number of clubs expressing interest in a deal…

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Everton lead Delap chase – but Newcastle, Leeds also in the mix

TEAMtalk understands Everton remain at the front of the queue for Delap’s signature, with the Toffees having come close to landing him last summer.

David Moyes’ project at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium is viewed as a particularly attractive option by Delap, with the Toffees able to offer him the regular first-team football he believes is crucial at this stage of his career.

Sources close to the player’s camp have stressed that finances will not dictate his next move.

Instead, Delap’s priority is finding the right sporting project to reignite his career, with those around him convinced he still has the ability to establish himself as one of England’s leading young strikers.

Everton’s promise of a leading role is therefore a significant attraction.

Leeds United and Newcastle United, both of whom looked at Delap before his move to Chelsea last summer, are also reported by sources to have reopened discussions in his signing, with both clubs described as retaining a firm interest.

Both clubs remain in the market for a striker and have been kept informed of the player’s availability.

Manchester United, who also explored a move 12 months ago, have again been contacted, although we understand they are not currently expected to enter the race.

Brighton and Fulham have also held conversations with Delap’s representatives as they assess the options available across the Premier League.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are keen to resolve the striker’s future as quickly as possible.

Sources say the Blues are determined to avoid transfer sagas dragging into the final weeks of the window and would ideally like Delap’s next move agreed within the coming week as Alonso finalises his squad for the new season.

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