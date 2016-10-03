Everton linked with trio as Walsh targets ‘next Mahrez & Vardy’

Everton director of football Steve Walsh has set himself the lofty target of unearthing the next Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy amid claims the Toffees have targeted three January additions.

Walsh – the man credited with discovering the duo, as well as bringing N’Golo Kante to England while at Leicester – joined the Toffees over the summer in a high-profile swoop on the champions.

Everton transfer targets

The Toffees have been linked with moves for Sevilla’s Steven N’Zonzi and Nice star Younes Belhanda this weekend, while reports in Spain suggest the Blues are also weighing up a big money move for Athletic Bilbao star Inaki Williams, who has a €50million release clause and has also been linked with Liverpool.

Although Walsh has refused to confirm if any of the trio has been identified, Walsh admits the club are working hard on January targets.

“Recruitment is key at any football club and Everton is no different,” Walsh told the Liverpool Echo.

“Hopefully I can duplicate here what I did at Leicester.

“There are certainly one or two players out there that we’d like to talk to and convince that Everton is the place for them.”

Walsh on Goodison role

Walsh admitted his role at Goodison is slightly different than the one he carried out at the King Power stadium, but he is relishing it nevertheless.

“I’m enjoying it very much,” he said. “It’s a new role but I’m enjoying it so far.

“I’m not in the dressing room as much but I’m still out there trying to find the best talent.”

Walsh added that he is building a strong relationship with Koeman, who he has found to be an impressive colleague.

He said: “He’s absolutely top drawer. I’ve been really impressed by him.

“He’s driven, he’s methodical and he knows what he wants. I enjoy his brand of football.”