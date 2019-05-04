Everton boss Marco Silva is ready to spend big this summer – and has made the permanent signings of Kurt Zouma and Andre Gomes his main priority.

The pair have been on loan at Goodison Park from Chelsea and Barcelona, respectively, but such has been their form, interest in the duo has mounted.

Zouma’s form at the heart of the Toffees’ defence has seen his name linked with a move across London from Chelsea to Arsenal, while Gomes remains very much on the radar of Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino as he looks to strengthen his squad this summer. A report last month said the Portuguese midfielder was ready to push his agent to secure his transfer to north London.

However, Silva, speaking after the Toffees’ 2-0 Friday night Premier League win over Burnley, reckons he has a good chance of retaining their services for next season.

“If we can keep our starting 11, that will be really important. Kurt and Andre are two high-quality players, our fans love them,” said Silva, speaking to Sky Sports.

“It’s not in our hands, they have their own clubs, and after that we have to look for other positions. But the ambition of our owner is there, he wants to grow the club, but we are doing things in the right way, step by step.”

Silva, meanwhile, has addressed reports that Phil Jagielka will leave the club this summer and was brought on in stoppage-time on Friday for sentimental reasons only.

