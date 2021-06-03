Everton lurking as former Prem boss approaches deadline with other suitor

Everton could try to hijack Lazio’s attempts to appoint Maurizio Sarri if he misses the Italian side’s deadline to accept their offer, according to reports.

Sarri has been out of work since leaving Juventus in 2020. The former Chelsea boss is now looking for the right opportunity to get back into work and he has been linked with the Lazio job. He could be their replacement for Simone Inzaghi, who has moved to Inter Milan.

An answer should arrive by the end of the week, with Lazio having set a deadline for the coach to accept their offer. However, there remains a chance that Sarri could return to the Premier League instead.

According to Calciomercato, if Sarri delays his decision about Lazio, Everton could make a move to lure him.

Everton have just lost Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid and will need to find a replacement. There have already been links with several managers, some more realistic than others.

Sarri could be the next contender, as Calciomercato claim he is open to a Premier League return. His reason for delaying with Lazio is to assess other opportunities, of which Everton could be one.

If things developed and Sarri became Everton boss, it would be an interesting twist. Ancelotti replaced him at Napoli in 2018, so there could be a role reversal.

It is not yet clear if Everton will go after the 62-year-old, though.

Sarri an alternative to Moyes, Nuno?

Recent reports suggested Everton chairman Bill Kenwright is backing a move to bring David Moyes back to the club despite rumours that talks have already begun with Nuno Espirito Santo.

Football Insider claimed Kenwright has never forgotten the job Moyes did and would love to see him back. It is said that the 75-year-old wanted Moyes recruited when Marco Silva was sacked two years ago.

Moyes has just guided West Ham to Europa League football, so would not necessarily be easy to acquire. Alternatively, there appears to be backing for Nuno, who quit Wolves at the end of the season after four successful years at the helm.

According to Sky Sports, Everton are holding talks with the 47-year-old as he is their main target. It has been claimed that majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri is a big fan and sees him as the man to take the club forward.

