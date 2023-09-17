Everton maintain ‘active’ interest in Leeds winger; Toffees tipped to make fresh January bid

Reports suggest that Everton haven’t given up on signing Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto despite missing out on signing him this summer.

The Toffees made several offers to Leeds for the 19-year-old, who was considered to be their main target throughout the transfer window.

Gnonto even refused to play in two Leeds matches as he attempted to force through a move to Goodison Park. The Whites’ CEO Angus Kinnear confirmed earlier this month that Everton had made a bid in the region of £20m for the winger.

Leeds took a firm ‘not for sale’ stance with Gnonto, however, and managed to keep hold of him.

The Italy international has now been reintegrated into the Leeds squad and has featured four times so far this season, scoring one goal in the process.

Daniel Farke will hope that Gnonto can help Leeds gain promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this season.

However, the Championship club will have a fight on their hands to stave off Everton’s interest again when the transfer window re-opens in January.

Everton will push again for Gnonto

According to Football Insider, Everton still have an ‘active interest’ in Gnonto and are expected to try and sign him again in January.

Sean Dyche has brought in five new players this summer (including two loans) as the manager aims to avoid another relegation battle.

Everton have only picked up one point in four games so far this season, though, and face Arsenal at Goodison Park later today.

It’s likely that Dyche will look to further bolster his squad in January and Gnonto could prove to be an excellent long-term addition to his team.

Gnonto scored two goals and made four assists in 24 Premier League appearances last season. His performances also earned him a spot in the Italy national team, with 13 caps so far, so there is certainly no doubting his quality.

While the youngster was certainly interested in joining Everton this summer, Football Inisder claim that Gnonto is ‘focused on the season ahead with Leeds.’

The Yorkshire club are reportedly trying to tie Gnonto down to a new contract to end the speculation surrounding his future.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Everton can convince Leeds to sell the Italian in January. They would likely have to table an offer in excess of £25m to have any chance of signing him.

