Everton midfielder could trigger £20m Tottenham transfer

Tottenham are believed to be ready to spend £20million on Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot is out in the cold in the French capital and banished to train with the U23s after refusing to sign a new contract.

Rabiot has only made three league starts under Thomas Tuchel this season and he did not travel with the rest of PSG’s squad to their warm-weather training camp in Qatar, with his relationship with his employers at breaking point.

With his contract up in the summer, The Sun claim Tottenham have emerged as favourites to land Rabiot for a cut-price fee of just £20m.

Barcelona have now distanced themselves from Rabiot having signed Frenkie de Jong for €75million, leaving Spurs in pole position to land the 23-year-old.

PSG do not want Rabiot to leave for free in the summer, however their believed to be unwilling to see him depart before they have secured a replacement. And Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye is said to be their No. 1 target.

If PSG can get their hands on Everton’s Gueye then Daniel Levy is understood to be willing to spend £20m on Rabiot and see Spurs break their transfer duck from the last two windows.