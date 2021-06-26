Everton look increasingly likely to lose James Rodriguez this summer amid claims “broken promises” could force the midfielder to seek an exit at Goodison Park.

Rodriguez was a major coup for Everton when they signed him from Real Madrid last summer. His relationship with coach Carlo Ancelotti was crucial. But with Ancelotti having recently departed for Real Madrid, the chances of Rodriguez staying on Merseyside have been called into question.

The attacking midfielder is under contract for one more season. There is the option for Everton to extend that by a further year, but it has also been claimed that Rodriguez could leave for free to reunite with Ancelotti again in Madrid.

The Italian coach seems keen on working with Rodriguez again. However, Los Blancos are not his only option if he leaves Goodison Park.

Indeed, reports earlier this week suggested Atletico Madrid, Napoli and AC Milan have all been offered the chance to sign the Colombian.

They look the most likely options for James, amid Spanish claims that Ancelotti has ruled Real out of the equation.

Ancelotti has now been asked about James, and told Il Giornale, as cited by Sport Witness, he remains a big admirer.

“A very pure talent, a great player,” the Italian said.

“He had some physical problems and his contribution to the cause was therefore reduced.”

Indeed, those fitness issues restricted James to just 23 Premier League appearances for the Toffees.

Rodriguez wants out at Everton

In light of all the speculation surrounding his future, Noel Whelan is convinced Rodriguez will leave Goodison.

The pundit reckons the Colombian will only have joined Everton because of Ancelotti. Now the Italian has gone, Whelan is convinced that Rodriguez will also soon depart.

“Look, he’d have been promised everything in a long-term commitment at Everton knowing Ancelotti would be there,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“There’s been a massive U-turn in that, him going back to Real Madrid.

“That would have upset the player because of that relationship and bond he had with the manager.

“He’s only been there one season and probably hasn’t settled in himself. That has a huge impact on a player.

“He’s an exciting player that the fans have not even been able to see properly yet. That opportunity has not really been fulfilled by him in front of the Goodison faithful.

“That could turn everything around because you know they bring in a great atmosphere.”

