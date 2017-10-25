Everton manager target in talks with Chinese Super League club

Everton target Carlo Ancelotti is in talks to take over as manager at Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande, according to reports in China.

Ancelotti would replace a fellow former-Chelsea boss in Luiz Felipe Scolari, should he be announced by Guangzhou Evergrande.

The Nanfang Daily newspaper believe the deal is close to being sealed, and expect an announcement cannot be far away.

When the Italain was sacked by Bayern Munich last month he had claimed that he would prefer to take the rest of the season out of the game, but his popularity looks to have made that an impossibility.

Scolari clinched his third-straight title with Guangzhou Evergrande – the clubs seventh title on the bounce – but is not expected to sign a new deal when his current one runs out at the end of the Chinese season.

Everton major shareholder Moshiri has long been an admirer of Ancelotti, which led to speculation about the possibility of the Italian joining the Goodison Park club, following Monday’s sacking of Ronald Koeman.

But, with the deal almost over the line in China, Everton will have to turn their attentions elsewhere in the hunt for a new manager.