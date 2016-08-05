Everton midfielder ruled out for six months through injury

Muhamed Besic has revealed he will be sidelined for six months after suffering a knee injury in Everton’s draw with Manchester United.

The midfielder picked up the injury in the 0-0 draw in Wayne Rooney’s testimonial match at Old Trafford.

Besic has endured a torrid time with injury since joining Everton from Ferencvaros in 2013.

The 23-year-old made only seven starts in the Premier League last season after making 15 in his debut campaign at Goodison Park.

The Bosnia international’s injury is likely to pave the way for Idrissa Gueye, after Everton signed the Aston Villa midfielder in £7.1million deal a on Tuesday.