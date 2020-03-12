Everton ready to splash out £53m to land Serie A striker this summer

Everton are reportedly considering making a large offer to try and sign prolific Torino striker Andrea Belotti at the end of the season.

Tuttomercatoweb claims that Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti is ready to sanction a €60million (£53million) to bring the player to Goodison Park, although the Merseyside outfit will face competition from Intern Milan and Roma for his signature.

Ancelotti is very familiar with Belotti’s capabilities from his time in Serie A, and the 26-year-old has been in fine goalscoring form this season.

With 15 goals in 31 games this campaign, Belotti looks to have already booked his spot in Italy’s squad for the European Championships – if they take place due to concerns over the Coronavirus.

The report adds that Belotti needs to leave Torino to take his game to the next level, having spent five years with the Turin-based side.

Belotti would certainly give Everton a good mix of attacking options, with Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin already on their books, and it could be argued that £50m could be better spent elsewhere by Ancelotti.

The Toffees chief will surely look to strengthen the centre of his defence and the central midfield area before bringing in another forward, although it remains to be what sort of transfer budget Ancelotti will receive this summer and he could do all three.