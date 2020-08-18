Everton boss Ancelotti ready to raid Roma for Leeds midfield target

Everton are reportedly ready to rival Leeds in their bid to sign Roma midfielder Alessandro Florenzi this summer.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, via HITC, Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to raid his former club for the 29-year-old.

Florenzi is back in Italy after spending last season on loan at Valencia, but looks to have no future in Rome.

The Italy international, who came through the youth ranks at Roma, is a central midfielder who can also play right-back.

That versatility is intruiging the likes of Everton and Leeds, while Atalanta are also keen on the player.

Ancelotti is looking to strengthen his midfield, having sold Morgan Schneiderlin this summer. And with full-back Djibril Sidibe also returning to parent club Monaco, Florenzi offers depth in both positions.

Leeds are also on the hunt for experienced stars to boost their squad, after ending their Premier League exile.

The veteran star, who will be 30 in March, is not expected to command a high fee. But the report adds that he is likely to favour staying in Serie A with Atalanta.

GABRIEL ON THE MOVE

Meanwhile, the president of Lille has revealed that Arsenal and Everton target Gabriel Magalhaes is leaving the Ligue 1 club.

Gabriel has become one of the most in demand defenders in Europe thanks to his performances over the past season for Lille.

The Brazilian centre-back is on the radar of several clubs – including Premier League trio Arsenal, Everton and Manchester United.

However, the latest reports from Tuesday’s media suggests that a switch to the Gunners in the most likely outcome. Read more…