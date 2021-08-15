Everton set to move for USA international available at ridiculous price

Reports claim Everton are preparing a bid to sign Schalke youngster Matthew Hoppe and will look to do a deal in the coming days.

The 20-year-old spent a season in the Schake academy before graduating to the senior team. The USA international made his first-team debut in November last year, going on to enjoy 15 starts and 22 Bundesliga outings. He bagged six goals and one assist, jumping to the attention of a few Premier League clubs.

Liverpool and Manchester United were said to be monitoring his situation back in February. Tottenham then joined the party in April before the Toffees and Arsenal were linked last month.

The youngster excelled at the recent Gold Cup, scoring his first international goal against Jamaica. And he played 120 minutes as America beat Mexico on the final after extra time.

At the end of July journalist Grant Wahl took to Twitter to give an update on Hoppe’s future.

“Hearing Matthew Hoppe (who’s having a good Gold Cup) is now drawing interest from Arsenal and Everton,” he tweeted. “It’s looking likely he’ll make a move from Schalke following Gold Cup.”

Journalist Ekrem Konur has now taken the story on, tweeting that Everton are set to offer £2m for the forward. And they will table the bid in the next few days in the hope of landing the Californian before the window closes.

Everton do homework on Hoppe

Hoppe burst onto the Bundesliga scene by scoring a hat-trick against Hoffenheim in January this year. However, Die Konigsblauen went on to finish bottom of the German top flight and were relegated.

It seems inevitable that the former LA Galaxy youth player will be on his way. Everton have contacted Schalke to obtain information about Hoppe.

They would have learnt that he is a fantastic athlete who is willing to run all day. He is also strong and able to hold the ball up while also being superb in the air.

Rafael Benitez has Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison as his man strikers. But Hoppe appears to be a player who could do several jobs for the team.

Benitez is a manager who likes to develop younger players and Hoppe fits that profile. Spurs are unlikely to still be interested and Everton are ready to strike.

The Merseysiders opening offer will probably not be enough but his price tag is certainly inviting.

