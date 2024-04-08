Everton name their price for Arsenal, Newcastle linked star after being stung with second points deduction

Everton will reportedly demand over £40m for striker Dominic Calvert Lewin this summer amid interest from Arsenal and Newcastle United.

The 27-year-old went 23 games without scoring a goal for the Toffees – the most barren run of form in his entire career – but is still admired by clubs in the Premier League.

Calvert-Lewin has now ended that poor run by scoring two goals in his last two matches against Newcastle and Burnley, helping Everton clinch a vital four points in the process.

He remains Sean Dyche’s first-choice striker option despite summer signing Beto competing with him for a starting spot.

Calvert-Lewin could be vital in helping Everton avoid relegation this season. The Merseyside club have controversially been deducted another two points (now a total of eight) for breaches of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Their financial situation could mean that they have to sell several players in the summer to ensure they don’t face more punishment next season.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite and midfielder Amadou Onana are both being chased by top clubs, but it seems that Calvert-Lewin can now be added to that list.

Everton to demand ‘huge fee’ for Calvert-Lewin

According to Football Insider, Everton will demand a minimum of £40m for Calvert-Lewin this summer – which they describe as a “huge fee.”

However, the report states that they may be “forced into accepting a lower price” due to their ongoing financial concerns.

All Premier League clubs must file their accounts for this season before the 30th of June, meaning it’s likely Everton will make at least one big sale before then.

As mentioned, both Arsenal and Newcastle have previously registered an interest in signing Calvert-Lewin and they could jump at the chance to snap him up on a cut-price fee.

Despite his poor form this season, the England international is still arguably the best striker Everton have and his potential departure would leave a big void in the squad.

He has also proved in the past that he has what it takes to be a real force in the Premier League, having scored 16 goals in the 2020/21 season.

Beto, who Everton signed last summer, would be expected to step up to the plate and play most games should Calvert-Lewin leave.

The Toffees” 19-year-old hot prospect Youssef Chermiti looks to have a bright future ahead of him, but the Portuguese youngster doesn’t look ready for Premier League football yet.

It will be interesting to see whether anyone tests Everton’s resolve with an offer for Calvert-Lewin in the coming months.

TEAMtalk sources suggest that Onana is the most likely player to be sold by the Toffees before June 30, however.