Everton need to reach compromise to sign attacking talent Dyche feels can add a missing spark

Everton have reportedly intensified their efforts to bring in a Ligue 1 forward in January, as Sean Dyche looks to increase his attacking options at Goodison Park.

Dyche wants more competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto, who have scored four and three goals respectively this season for a Toffees side who have been much improved under the former Burnley boss.

And journalist Ignazio Genuardi writes that Marseille striker Iliman Ndiaye remains a ‘popular’ amongst English clubs, with Everton heading the queue for the player.

It’s claimed that the Merseyside outfit have a ‘particular interest’ in the signing, although they may need to work out a formula on any deal with the Ligue 1 side.

That’s because Genuardi makes it clear that Marseille are not prepared to loan Ndiaye out, which is currently Everton‘s preferred option.

Dyche will also be concerned by interest from Premier League rivals, with Crystal Palace and Ndiaye’s former club Sheffield United also pushing for a deal.

Marseille only recently signed Ndiaye from the Blades, investing €17m on his transfer last summer.

He scored 15 goals for United as they won promotion back to the Premier League in 2022/23 but life in France has been much tougher.

So far this season, he has netted only once and has three assists in 23 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, although Transfermarkt still has his valuation at a somewhat surprising €18m.

At this stage, it remains to be seen how much Marseille would demand to let him go, especially with a loan out of the question.

Everton are back in Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they head to Molineux to take on Wolves.

READ MORE: Man Utd forced to shatter transfer record for Prem defender as astronomical fee demanded