Everton have new rivals for bargain striker Germans ‘desperate’ to sell

Reports in the German media claim Schalke are still ‘desperate’ to sell midfielder Matthew Hoppe but Everton face stiff competition from clubs in the Netherlands and Russia.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga outfit ever since Schalke’s relegation was confirmed. Die Konigsblauen finished bottom of the German top-flight standings with just 16 points to their name. They won only three games and are now playing in Bundesliga 2.

The seeds were sewn in the previous season, however, when they failed to win any of their last 16 league games. And they are now paying the price, with players leaving as they attempt to balance the books.

BILD are reporting that the club’s current debt stands at €217m. And they are ‘desperate’ to sell Hoppe in order to avoid a six-point deduction.

Many clubs have been linked, with Liverpool and Manchester United mentioned as possible suitors in February. Tottenham were credited with an interest in April but it has all been about Everton since then.

It was reported over the weekend that the Toffees were preparing a bid for the USA international forward. Nothing has materialised but the window is still open and there is time for a deal to be done.

The Merseysiders were supposedly set to offer as little as £2m for the youngster. There has been confusion over Hoppe’s price tag but BILD (via Sport Witness) suggest it would be a ‘real coup’ on those numbers.

More realistically, Schalke will want €4.5m (£3.8m) for the Californian which would be a ‘good deal’ for the Germans.

Hoppe has fans in Netherlands

Everton may move for the starlet in the next few days but there are other elements in the equation. Eredivisie clubs Ajax, PSV and AZ Alkmaar have now been mentioned as possible suitors.

And an unnamed Russian side have also been linked. Hoppe is now back with the Schalke squad after his exploits for America at this summer’s Gold Cup.

He has been struggling with gastrointestinal problems and only completed his first individual training session on Tuesday. It remains to be seen if he is selected for Saturday’s clash with Jahn Regensburg.

The Gelsenkirchen outfit want to sell him and there is always a risk of picking up an injury. The rumours over Everton’s interest will not go away. And the Blues will hope they have not left it too late to land the talented forward.

