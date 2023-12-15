Everton are set to move into their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock at the start of the 2025/26 season, it has been confirmed.

The new 52,888-seater stadium on the banks of the River Mersey is expected to be completed in late 2024 but the club have made a decision not to move in mid-season.

This means that Everton will play another full campaign at Goodison Park before moving to their new home – the news has generated a mixed response from supporters.

By the time Everton move, they will have been at Goodison for almost 134 years.

Test events, some involving fans, will be conducted throughout next season – and there will likely be a number of friendlies at Bramley-Moore before competitive fixtures take place.

The Merseyside club hope that the stunning new stadium will attract new investors and sponsorship, as their takeover by American firm 777 Partners drags on.

Everton CEO reveals details of stadium move

Everton’s interim CEO Colin Chong has said that the decision not to move in the middle of the 2024/25 season was to ensure Goodison Park gets a ‘fitting send-off.’

“Firstly, and to be absolutely clear, our decision to not move in mid-season is not because of a construction delay,” Chong said in an official Everton statement.

“It is a Club decision driven by a combination of commercial insight, a comprehensive review of the logistics required, an analysis of the potential impact upon our football operations and, importantly, fan feedback sourced as part of our recent stadium migration survey, which was completed by almost 10,000 Evertonians.

“Everton Stadium remains firmly on track, as scheduled, to be completed in the final weeks of 2024.

“We will need to conduct test events at our new home, which will allow us to stress-test the stadium in a number of different ways in order to obtain our Safety Certificate. It will also give Evertonians a chance to see and sample the new facilities.

“We will, of course, provide more details on how Evertonians can get involved and register for those events in due course.

“All of this does mean that next season, 2024/25, is scheduled to be our last at Goodison Park.

“By the time we close the gates for the final time, Goodison will have been our home for nearly 134 years, with many supporters telling us very clearly about their desire to make sure the Grand Old Lady gets a fitting send-off.

“For a while now, the Club has been looking at a series of events, tours and celebrations that will allow us all to pay tribute to one of the world’s most iconic and well-known stadiums.

“Now we know the farewell to Goodison will be a year-long celebration, we can start to firm up those plans and we will begin to reveal more details around what is planned and how fans can get involved later this season.”

