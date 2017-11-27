Everton, Newcastle, Spurs striker target hints at Atletico exit

Atletico Madrid forward Kevin Gameiro – a reported target for Newcastle, Everton and Tottenham – has admitted he may be forced to leave the club in January.

The France striker was handed a rare start in La Liga on Saturday and rewarded Diego Simeone’s selection with a double during a 5-0 romp at Levante.

Gameiro’s future at Atleti has come under the spotlight thanks to the January arrival of Diego Costa and with the club making it clear that Antoine Griezmann will not be sold, one of Gameiro or Luciano Vietto looks set to leave the Wanda Metropolitano.

“At the moment I’m giving everything for the team, I’m fine here , but we’ll see what happens in January,” Gameiro told Marca.

“It’s normal to be much happier when you are scoring goals and contributing to the team.”

The France striker, 30, has 20 goals in 58 appearances for Atleti since arriving from Sevilla in the summer of 2015 and is thought to be valued at around £16million by his side – a fee that is unlikely to scare off any of his Premier League suitors.