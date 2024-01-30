Everton and Nottingham Forest plot last-gasp move for Ligue 1 forward; chances of deal revealed

Everton and Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Marseille forward Ismaila Sarr on a loan-to-buy deal, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has been linked with Everton in the past, but they missed out after he secured a move to France from Watford last summer.

Sarr has enjoyed a decent start to life in Marseille, making 21 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring four goals and making two assists in the process.

Everton, along with Nottingham Forest have been keeping close tabs on the Senegal international’s progress.

According to journalist Jacque Talbot, the Premier League duo, who must be careful with their finances due to alleged breaches of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, have enquired about signing Sarr on a loan-to-buy agreement.

Villarreal are also interested in the winger, who can also play as a striker, amid claims that Marseille have slapped a £13m valuation on his head.

The Spanish club and Nottingham Forest are reported to be ahead of Everton in the race for Sarr’s signature.

Sarr ‘happy’ in Marseille despite Everton, Forest ‘contact’

Despite the mentioned clubs ‘making contact’ with Sarr’s entourage, reports from France claim that the attacker has no intention of leaving Marseille this window.

L’Equipe state that he is ‘opposed’ to a departure despite the interest from Premier League and LaLiga clubs.

In an interview last month, Sarr confirmed that he is “happy” in Marseille.

“On a personal level, I feel good. We are a family, a team. I feel really great here,” he said.

“I am happy for the team and for everyone. We are on a good winning run. We’ll try and continue that for the supporters as well.

“We have been expecting (a turnaround) for some time as well and we will be looking to keep the good form up.”

As mentioned, Everton have a severe lack of funds available this month but are trying to put together some last-minute loan deals, which is proving difficult.

TEAMtalk sources have stated that Sean Dyche’s priorities are a new winger and midfielder.

As for Forest, they have slightly more wiggle room in the transfer market but their business will still be limited this month.

Nuno Espirito Santo has reportedly been pursuing a deal for Borussia Dortmund youngster Giovani Reyna, while the Tricky Trees are also interested in Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz.

Forest also want to sign a new goalkeeper before the window slams shut on Thursday.

