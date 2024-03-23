Everton and Nottingham Forest have been brutally warned that they could be relegated from the Premier League five days AFTER the Premier League season concludes as a consequence of their failure to comply to Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR).

The two Premier League clubs – as well as Championship promotion hopefuls Leicester, who were relegated last season – have all been sanctioned in recent times by the authorities over allegations of financial mismanagement.

Earlier this week, Nottingham Forest were hit with a four-point penalty that sees them drop instantly into the relegation zone, and a point adrift of Luton in 17th.

Everton have already been hit with a 10-point punishment, which was later cut to six on appeal, and which currently leaves the Toffees in 16th place – though themselves just four clear of Forest in 18th.

DON’T MISS: Man City told they should be ‘relegated to the Conference’ amid ‘insane’ Nottingham Forest, Everton PSR verdicts

However, the Merseyside club faces a separate PSR charge next week and could yet be hit with another points deduction if found to be in breach.

The Premier League has set a May 24 date by which a final decision must be made on the punishments and with regards any appeals being heard.

However, that date falls some five days after the conclusion of the Premier League side is scheduled to end – meaning the pair’s fate could be taken out of their own hands and leaving the rest of the division – particularly those teams around them also fighting to beat the drop – on tenterhooks.

The fact that the Premier League can decide on relegation after the season concludes has been branded a “laughing stock” by former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness, who believes the whole integrity of the competition has been devalued by the authorities.

Premier League called a ‘laughing stock’ by former Everton chief

Wyness, who served as Everton CEO from 2004 to 2009 and now runs his own football consultancy business, believes the system and law-makers have a lot to answer for.

“It seems that the arguments from the lawyers are all being contrived to meet a particular end. It’s just very confusing – there’s no clear structure,” he told Football Insider.

“To let everything be subjective just makes it a mockery.

“We’re talking about the most important thing to clubs. It’s relegation from the Premier League.

“The mess they’re making of the whole integrity of the league table is hard to believe. We’re a laughing stock.”

Wyness insist it’s not just Everton and Forest who are being messed around by the situation down at the bottom and claims the fact that the final positions can be determined after the season concludes creates a messy situation for everyone.

“There’s at least two asterisks in the table now. We know that if Forest or Everton appeal, then 24 May is the last date the table can change – that’s after the season.

“It’s mindboggling.”

READ MORE: Tottenham to rival West Ham for classy Nottingham Forest star as financial woes force Nuno into sale

“There’s at least two asterisks in the table now. We know that if Forest or Everton appeal, then 24 May is the last date the table can change – that’s after the season.

“It’s mindboggling.”

For Sean Dyche and Nuno Espirito Santo, they can only focus on on-field matters and helping get as many positive results as possible between now and the end of the season.

And even if they stay up, both sides will be at risk of losing a number of star players as they look to balance the books and ensure they don’t fall victim to similar punishments in future.

Everton will resume their bid for safety with a game at Bournemouth next Saturday, while Forest return to action on the same day, at home to Crystal Palace.