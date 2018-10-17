Everton offer huge salary to lure Man Utd, Chelsea target to Goodison

Everton have reportedly entered the race to sign Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey and are ready to offer a huge salary to lure him to Goodison Park.

The 27-year-old Gunners star looks set to leave the Emirates on a free next summer and The Sun claims that Toffees boss Marco Silva is desperate to bring him to Merseyside.

The report states that Goodison director of football Marcel Brands is now putting a package together to tempt Ramsey into a move, with a weekly wage of £150,000 being mooted.

Ramsey will be out of contract in the summer of 2019 and could demand a £15million signing-on fee, while Everton are ready to give him a five-year deal and make him the fulcrum of their midfield.

Merseyside rivals Liverpool had been monitoring Ramsey’s situation, with a view to the Wales star being James Milner’s long-term successor, but Jurgen Klopp has now ended his interest in the player.

That leaves United and Chelsea as the main contenders to the Toffees as far as Premier League clubs are concerned, but Ramsey is also attracting plenty of interest from Italy.

AC Milan and reigning Serie A champions Juventus are free to talk to the midfielder in January and can agree a pre-contract deal, giving them the edge of their English rivals.

Ramsey, meanwhile, recently revealed that he thought a new deal with the Gunners had been agreed only for Arsenal to then change their minds.

The midfielder now needs to decide whether he wants to remain in England or head for a new challenge in Italy.

