Everton to offer former Man Utd man shock ‘Premier League lifeline’ as Dyche eyes Doucoure cover

Everton are considering offering Jesse Lingard a short-term contract until the end of the season, according to reports.

The 31-year-old has been without a club since leaving Nottingham Forest in the summer and is keen to return to the Premier League.

Lingard trained with West Ham at the beginning of the season but ultimately failed to secure a contract there. He also trained with Saudi club Al Ettifaq, but manager Steven Gerrard decided against signing him.

With 182 Premier League appearances to his name after stints with Manchester United, the Hammers and Forest, Lingard certainly has plenty of experience.

He has also earned 32 England caps during his career, so there is no doubt that he can be a quality player on his day.

Everton sporting director Kevin Thelwell has already said that “January is unlikely to be a busy month” for the Toffees in the transfer window.

However, Thelwell did say that Everton “will explore” signing affordable players they think will ” deliver an immediate boost to the squad in the short-term.”

A move for Lingard could, therefore, make sense from their perspective.

Everton ‘consider’ Jesse Lingard offer

Everton are currently in the midst of another relegation battle after being docked 10 points for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Sean Dyche’s side enjoyed a four-game winning streak after their sanction to take them out of the relegation zone but they have lost their last three matches.

Everton sit in 17th place in the table – just one point outside the bottom three. With that in mind, it’s no surprise to see Dyche keen to bolster his squad this winter.

Now, according to talkSPORT, Everton are considering offering Lingard a ‘Premier League lifeline’ with a ‘short-term contract until the end of the season.’

One of the Dyche’s priorities is thought to be a new attacking midfielder. Abdoulaye Doucoure, who has played in that role recently, has arguably been the Toffees’ star player this season.

Doucoure has netted six goals in 17 Premier League appearances this term. However, he has missed Everton’s last three games with a thigh injury and they have struggled to create chances without him.

Bringing in Lingard as competition for Doucoure could, therefore, be an ideal signing for Dyche and his team if he can get the former Man Utd man back to his best.

It will be interesting to see if Everton can convince the attacking midfielder to make the switch to Goodison Park in the coming weeks.

