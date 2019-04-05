Everton offer response to Liverpool’s shock link with Richarlison

Everton officials have “laughed off” talk that Richarlison could be heading across Stanley Park to Liverpool, according to the local paper.

The Liverpool Echo have reported that the Goodison Park club have “no desire” to sell the 21-year-old forward – a factor which was published in the initial report from Brazil.

UOL Esporte via Sport Witness claimed that one of Richarlison’s representatives Renato Velasco had met with Jurgen Klopp at his Formby home and with Velasco having no other clients in Europe it was assumed the talks must have concerned Brazilian Richarlison.

There are no direct quotes from Everton or a denial that the meeting took place, just that the Blues had no intentions of selling their prized asset, who cost them £40million from Watford in 2018.

Klopp is a know admirer of the Brazil international and in December he hailed the player and Marco Silva’s recruitment.

“They brought in players he wanted. Richarlison, what a player he is, last year (Theo) Walcott came in, this year Bernard came in, (Andre) Gomes, (Yerry) Mina,” said Klopp.

The original article apparently asks if a move to Liverpool is in the pipeline, but it does stress that he is not actively looking to leave Goodison Park, and despite also being linked to the likes of Barcelona, PSG and Milan, Richarlison would prefer to stay in England.

Richarlison has also posted a simple message on Twitter: “I’m happy.”

Apparently the former Watford man had offers over £50million in the January transfer window, but they weren’t even discussed with the player as Everton see him as indispensable, and that, according to the Echo has not changed.

Richarlison is also represented by super-agent Kia Joorabchian, who is a close friend of Blues chairman Bill Kenwright, while Joorabchian has also forged a strong relationship with Blues majority-shareholder Farhad Moshiri.