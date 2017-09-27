Everton ‘could’ sign Atletico man, claims dubious report

Everton have been contacted over the possible availability of Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro, according to a report.

There are a lot of ifs and buts in the Daily Mirror article and five “coulds”, but 30-year-old targetman Gameiro “could be surplus to requirements in the next transfer window”.

Atletico have agreed a £67million deal for Chelsea striker Diego Costa to return to Spain with the striker set to move in January, when Atletico’s transfer ban ends and the transfer window opens.

The report claims Gameiro, who has played 13 times fro France, “could be available” due to Costa’s return and the former Sevilla man is concerned about his game time.

Gameiro has appeared just twice for 27 minutes in La Liga this season, while last term he scored 12 league goals from 21 starts and 31 appearances.

The forward, who signed from Sevilla for £28.8million in July 2016, is contracted until 2020 and Atletico “could loan out Gameiro until the summer of 2018 or negotiate a permanent move worth around £20m”.

There are an awful lot of “coulds” in the Mirror story, but one thing for certain is that Ronald Koeman is on the lookout for a striker after selling Romelu Lukaku and failing to sign Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud.