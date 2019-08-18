Everton offered chance to make shock move for former Bayern star

Everton are looking to bolster their squad by the addition of a high-profile free agent winger, according to a report.

90Min claim that the Toffees have been offered the chance to sign former Bayern Munich star Franck Ribery on a short-term contract.

Along with Arjen Robben, former France international Ribery called time on a long and successful stint with the Bundesliga giants this summer, but while the Dutchman has gone on to announce his retirement from the game altogether, Ribery is searching for options to continue playing.

It is believed the 36-year-old has an offer on the table from Serie A side Fiorentina, who have recently been taken over by an ambitious American owner and may be nervous about the long-term future of star winger Federico Chiesa. In addition, Ribery has been presented with lucrative opportunities to carry on his career in the MLS or Asia.

However, the report claims that he would be interested in a move to Everton, which would give him his first taste of Premier League football. Owner Farhad Moshiri is keen to bring big names to the club, and manager Marco Silva and sporting director Marcel Brands have not said no to a potential offer.

Everton are set to lose one of their wingers, Yannick Bolasie, to Turkey, with Trabzonspor and Besiktas interested, meaning Ribery could come in to provide competition for Bernard, Richarlison, Theo Walcott and Alex Iwobi – if he is willing to take a reduced salary compared to the one he earned at Bayern.

Everton are not the first English side to be linked with Ribery this summer, with promoted club Sheffield United surprisingly mentioned as another potential destination back in June.

