Moise Kean has reportedly agreed to join Everton this summer – but the transfer has been held up over Juventus’ insistence on a buy-back clause in the deal.

The Toffees have made three first-team signings this summer, with Andre Gomes joining permanently from Barcelona. Jonas Lossl and Fabian Delph have also arrived as Marco Silva looks to build a squad that can bridge the gap to the top six.

But it is the addition of an exciting attacker which continues to elude the Toffees, with efforts to prise Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace so far failing after the Eagles were understood to have rejected a £55m approach over the weekend.

But it seems they could have more joy in their efforts to land Kean, with Goal’s Italian correspondent Romeo Agresti claiming Everton have agreed to meet Juventus’ asking price of around €40m for the Italy U21 international.

Furthermore, the forward himself has given the transfer the green light, with the report claiming his agent Mino Raiola has already settled on wages and a five-year deal for his client on Merseyside.

It’s claimed, however, that the £36m transfer continues to drag on, with Juve adamant Kean will only be allowed to leave if Everton include a buy-back clause – for a reported €60m – in the deal.

The Toffees are understood to be looking to simply organise a straight cash transfer that excludes the Italian champions from any such clause, with the manner of the agreement – or indeed the size of the clause – currently said to be the only thing holding up the transfer.

The striker enjoyed a breakout 2018/19 campaign, scoring seven goals in 17 games for Juve and netting twice in three appearances for the Italy national side.

It’s claimed Juve plan to ship out Kean, Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic this summer and use the funds to sign out-of-favour Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi.

But with offers so far in short reply for both Higuain and Mandzukic, Juve may have to back down on their demands and allow Kean to move to Goodison Park without the inclusion of a clause.