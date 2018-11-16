Everton open talks for £18m Man Utd star also wanted by Wolves

Everton have reportedly initiated talks with Manchester United over a move for Marcos Rojo in the January transfer window.

A report in Metro claims that Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is happy to let the Argentine centre-back leave in the new year, as he looks to raise funds for a new defender.

The 28-year-old, who has been strongly linked with a move to Wolves, only signed a new long-term deal at Old Trafford back in March but its is thought that United are ready to cut their losses in a player who is currently fifth choice in his favoured position.

Both Everton and Wolves enquired about Rojo last summer, but the Toffees decided to move for Barcelona’s Yerry Mina instead.

Mina made his first Premier League start for the club against Chelsea last weekend, as on-loan stopper Kurt Zouma could not play against his parent club.

But with Zouma only on a temporary deal and Phil Jagielka coming towards the end of his career, Silva is looking to bring in another centre-back.

Rojo’s ability to also play as a left-back gives Silva the option to play him in a couple of different positions.

United are reportedly ready to let him leave for around £18million.