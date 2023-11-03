Sean Dyche has revealed that Everton have opened talks with Tottenham as they hope to reach a compromise on Dele Alli’s move to Goodison Park.

The 27-year-old left North London for Merseyside on a free transfer agreement in January 2022, and the deal included several complicated add-ons.

The Toffees, as it stands, will have to fork out substantial fees once certain conditions are met. Tottenham are due a payment of £10m once Dele reaches 20 appearances for Everton, for example. He has only made 13 so far.

Everton’s financial troubles are well documented, and Dyche may be forced not to play Dele to avoid paying any more fees.

The England international is currently sidelined with an injury. He spent last season on loan with Turkish club Besiktas, where he had a turbulent relationship with their former manager Senol Gunes.

Dele revealed in an interview with Gary Neville earlier this year that he has struggled with depression and addiction. If Tottenham can write off some of the payments in the attacking midfielder’s contract, it may be the chance he needs to reignite his career.

Everton in talks with Tottenham over Dele

Speaking in a recent interview, Dyche revealed that Everton’s Director of Football Kevin Thelwell has opened talks with Tottenham regarding Dele’s deal.

“[Director of football] Kev [Thelwell] has had a couple of phone calls just lightly in the background, [asking Tottenham] where do you see it? But nothing has changed at the moment,” Dyche said.

“I must make it clear he is on the grass but still a long way from being fit, he is not training with us he is with the sports science staff. He is just really getting back to where he was.”

If Dele could get back to full fitness again, he could be a real asset for Everton. We all remember how good he was at Tottenham before his career went on a downward spiral.

He made 269 appearances in total for Spurs, scoring 67 goals and making 61 assists in the process. At one stage, he was one of the first names on the team sheet for England.

Dele can undoubtedly be a top player when fully fit, so Dyche will be hoping that Everton negotiate something more affordable with Tottenham.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the season, so it will be interesting to see if Dele can find some form when he recovers from his current injury.

