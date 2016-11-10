Everton owner insists Koeman taken out of context on Lukaku

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri insists Ronald Koeman’s suggestion that Romelu Lukaku should join Barcelona has been taken out of context.

On Wednesday the Dutch manager somewhat bizarrely suggested Belgian striker Lukaku, 23, needs to play at a bigger club to fulfil his potential.

But British-Iranian businessman Moshiri, who bought an almost 50-per-cent stake in Everton in February, has since moved to reassure supporters about the top scorer’s future at Goodison Park.

“It has been taken out of context,” he told talkSPORT. “Koeman said he believes Romelu will develop into one of the best strikers in the world in the next two to three years and wouldn’t be out of place at his old club Barcelona. It is just player-coach talk.”

Koeman had told Belgian newspaper HLN: “I gave him confidence and he has himself recognised that it was good for his development to play another year at Everton. There is a very good contact and appreciation between us. What after this season comes, no one knows.

“If Romelu was to play at Everton until the end of his career I know he has left something (behind). His potential is greater and higher than Everton as a final destination.”