Everton have firm plan in place to beat rivals to Sergio Aguero signing

Everton have reportedly joined the race to sign Sergio Aguero this summer, and have a plan to satisfy the player’s financial demands.

Aguero is preparing to leave Manchester City in the coming weeks after a ten year stay at the Etihad. Available on a free transfer, he is set to be a man in demand too, with clubs from around Europe showing an interest. The striker has options in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.

A switch to Barcelona has seemed the most likely. In fact, it has been suggested the player has already told family and friends that he will be moving to the Camp Nou.

But that deal is yet to be confirmed, offering hope to other interested parties. That includes the likes of Chelsea, Leeds United and Inter Milan.

And according to a report in the Daily Star, the Toffees are plotting an optimistic swoop for the 32-year-old as well.

They say that Carlo Ancelotti is keen to bolster his attacking options for next term. The Merseyside outfit have been reliant on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with back-up option Joshua King failing to impress.

Therefore, the Norwegian is unlikely to see a permanent deal tabled. He originally joined on a six-month loan from Bournemouth with a view to earning a longer stay.

However, it appears Ancelotti is already looking at other options. And Aguero, scorer of 182 Premier League goals, is one of them.

Everton to offer handsome signing fee

The main stumbling block, though, will be Aguero’s lofty wage demands. He is currently on a deal worth £240,000 per week at City.

That is around double what Everton’s top earner, Richarlison, is getting. It is extremely doubtful, then, that they would be able get anywhere near to matching the terms Aguero.

But the report adds that the Toffees plan to convince him to choose them by offering a enticing signing on fee.

Club chiefs hope that would offset the cut he would have to accept to his weekly salary. What that figure would be is not specified.

READ MORE: Carlo Ancelotti described Everton’s poor home form as “unbelievable” after Aston Villa became the latest side to win at Goodison.