Everton planning for exit of £80m Man Utd target; move for Tottenham linked Championship star talked up

Jarrad Branthwaite is one of the most in-demand defenders in Europe at the moment and reports suggest that Everton are already planning for his departure.

The Toffees have faced real financial challenges over the past few years which means that they’ll likely have to sell some of their players this summer.

Sean Dyche would love to keep hold of Branthwaite but given the interest in him and the fact that he could command a big fee, he is one of those likely to leave.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Manchester United, Tottenham and even bitter rivals Liverpool have registered an interest in the talented 21-year-old.

Sources say that Everton will demand a fee in the region of £80m for Branthwaite this summer, but his price tag may have increased after he was called up to the England team on Thursday.

Everton have already drawn up a shortlist of potential replacements for Branthwaite should he leave, and Hull City star Jacob Greaves is one of those admired.

Spurs are also interested in Greaves, however, so we could see the two clubs battle for his signature in the coming months.

Everton to beat Tottenham in race for Jacob Greaves

Carlton Palmer believes that Greaves would be better off joining Everton than Tottenham this summer, as they would give him a better chance to showcase his talents in the Premier League.

Greaves, 23, has made 36 Championship appearances for the Tigers this season, scoring two goals and helping his side to nine clean sheets in the process.

He is a key reason why Hull are in contention for promotion and has shown that he has the quality to perform at a higher level.

“Everton are bracing themselves for Jarrad Branthwaite to leave in the summer, and I think Greaves is ready to start in the Premier League,” Palmer told Football League World.

“He’s under contract until the summer of 2026 so Hull are in the position to demand big money for him to leave, and with Branthwaite going Everton will be getting big money in.

“I think Everton is a better move for him than Spurs, because he is likely to get more game time at Everton.

“If he went to Tottenham I think he would have to wait his time, whereas Everton are losing Branthwaite so it will be a straight swap and he will be going in and it will be a good move for Jacob.”

Reports suggest that Hull will demand in excess of £10m for Greaves, which would certainly be within Everton’s reach should they sell Branthwaite for a big fee.

With that in mind, he is certainly a player for Evertonians to keep a close eye on over the next few months.

