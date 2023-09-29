Everton plot third striker signing this season as €20m clause unlocks January deal for Brentford target

Everton are showing an interest in Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier, according to reports in Germany – but so are fellow Premier League side Brentford.

During the summer transfer window, Everton added to their options at centre-forward by bringing in Youssef Chermiti from Sporting CP and Beto from Udinese. They also added wide attackers like Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison.

Despite Dominic Calvert-Lewin remaining on the books as well, it appears another striker target has now caught Everton’s interest in the shape of Beier. According to Bild, the Toffees have emerged as suitors for the Germany under-21 international.

Beier has a €20m release clause in his contract, equating to just over £17m, which might be appealing given that he has scored four goals in five Bundesliga appearances this season.

Brentford are also believed to be keeping tabs on Beier, which might be a consequence of their fears about losing Ivan Toney in January. Coincidentally, they also reinforced their attack by loaning in Neal Maupay from Everton themselves in the summer; now the two clubs could go head to head for Beier.

In an effort to prevent him from going to the Premier League, Hoffenheim are said to be working on a new contract for Beier that would see him commit for the long term. Theoretically, they could take that opportunity to change his release clause and make it harder for suitors to prise him away.

After sending him out on loan to Hannover for the past two seasons, Hoffenheim will be eager to reap the rewards of how their academy graduate has been developing at senior level for as long as possible.

The 20-year-old’s current terms with Hoffenheim are only due to last until 2025, which may add some further pressure on the German side to secure a longer arrangement with him.

Where does the competition leave Calvert-Lewin?

As for the options currently available to Sean Dyche, Calvert-Lewin ought to remain the main man when he is fit, according to Football Insider pundit Gabby Agbonlahor.

“There’s no doubts about his quality, he’s an England international,” Agbonlahor said. “When he’s fit, firing and injury-free, he’s a threat.

“I’m sure Sean Dyche is thinking ‘thank goodness, now I’ve got competition’.

“He’s got Beto, who I think should come out this weekend against Luton for Calvert-Lewin. Can you try and spread the load between the two of them, and take Calvert-Lewin off at 60 minutes?

“He’s a top striker, Calvert-Lewin, and he’s just got to continue with this form.

“I feel like if he wants to be called up for England again, he needs to go a good chunk of the season without any niggling injuries.”

