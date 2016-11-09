Everton ponder loan move for United’s ‘loaded gun’

Everton are reportedly interested in taking Manchester United forward Memphis Depay on loan when the January transfer window opens.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Ronald Koeman is willing to give his fellow compatriot a chance to prove himself in the Premier League after finding first-team opportunities hard to come by at Old Trafford.

Depay has been limited to just six appearances all season, but Koeman has travelled to Ajax’s Amsterdam Arena to watch the Dutch national team face Belgium and keep a close on his rumoured target.

The £25million signing from PSV still wants to play for Manchester United, but did concede that he does want to be playing regular first-team football.

“I am the same person and I know what I want,” Depay said in a recent interview.

“A supporting role is not for me. I’m not a player who is happy with the fact that he is under contract with Manchester United.

“This is my dream club, but I want to play.”

Depay has also been linked with moves to Italy and France.