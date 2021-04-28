Everton ready €30m bid for defender hoping to impress Man Utd

Everton are preparing an offer for Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral, according to reports in Italy.

Demiral looked to be a big prospect when he arrived at Juventus via Sassuolo. However, the Turkey international’s progress was halted by an ACL injury just a few months after his Juve debut. Since then, there has been speculation about him finding a new club.

The Premier League has often been mentioned as a potential destination. For example, in February it was claimed that Liverpool sent in a big offer for him before deciding to sign his Turkish compatriot Ozan Kabak instead.

But now, rumours are circulating that Demiral could end up with Liverpool’s rivals instead. According to Calciomercato, Everton are ready to make their move.

Carlo Ancelotti has been looking for defensive reinforcement and obviously knows the Italian market well. Now, the Toffees are sensing an opportunity to link him up with Demiral.

The report from Calciomercato claims that Everton have been making enquiries for the 23-year-old in recent weeks. They are now ready to firm up their interest with a bid.

Juventus are willing to get Demiral off the books just months after turning down Liverpool’s apparent offer. The Serie A side want to make room to fund new signings of their own.

Therefore, Everton are sensing an opportunity and plan to submit their first offer soon. They will put somewhere between €25m and €30m on the table.

However, Juventus don’t want to accept a fee that low. Even so, they are open for negotiations.

Everton also already have an idea of the salary they would offer Demiral. That would be in the region of €3m per season – an increase on what he currently earns in Turin.

The defender is unsure about his future and wants to wait until after Euro 2020 with Turkey. However, he may have little choice, as Juventus want him gone before June 30th.

Therefore, his decision may depend on how far his country progresses at the tournament. He is hoping to impress on the big stage to attract major clubs, such as long-term admirers Manchester United, but Everton also have strong stature and could appeal.

Everton eye another Serie A raid

Demiral is not the only defender currently plying his trade in Italy that Everton are interested in.

Reports earlier this week noted that Bologna have to raise funds by selling players. Everton are hoping to take advantage by signing one of the members of their rearguard.

Newcastle could rival them for the signing of the player in question, though.

