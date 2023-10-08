Everton ‘prepare January bid’ for superb Championship midfielder chased by Newcastle, Brighton

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Blackburn Rovers star Adam Wharton in January but will face competition for his signature.

The 19-year-old is considered to be one of the best young central midfielders in the Championship and has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs.

Wharton broke into the Blackburn senior team last season. He has now become a consistent starter for the Lancashire club, making 33 appearances to date, scoring two goals and making three assists in the process.

He has also made six appearances for England under-19s, so there is no doubting his quality and potential to get even better.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Newcastle, Manchester United, Brighton, Wolves, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea have all registered an interest in Wharton in the past, so there is no shortage of interest in him.

It now seems that Everton are ready to join the race for Wharton and could make a bid for him in January, but will have to move quickly if they want to secure his signature.

Everton prepare January bid for Wharton

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Everton are ‘preparing to launch a January bid’ for Wharton, while Newcastle and Brighton are also considering making an offer. He notes that Crystal Palace are in the race, too.

Sean Dyche is thought to be keen on bringing in a new midfielder this winter. James Garner has been in excellent form recently, while Amadou Onana has also put in some good performances.

Idrissa Gana Gueye has been somewhat inconsistent, though, and Everton could lose him for a period when the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in mid-January. He is a key player for Senegal.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, who is one of the Toffees’ most important players, will also take part in the competition for Mali.

With that in mind, bringing in a new centre-mid in January could be a smart move from Dyche and Wharton could be an excellent signing for the future, too.

Previous reports claim that Blackburn would only consider offers in excess of £10m for the youngster, so the Merseyside giants will have to put their money where their mouth is to get a deal done.

Everton’s spending power could depend on how long it takes for their takeover by 777 Partners is completed. If they take too long to make a bid for Wharton, clubs like Newcastle and Brighton could beat them to the Rovers star.

