Liverpool have been told their initial offer for Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente has been rejected according to reports in the Spanish media.

The centre-back, who can also play as a holding midfielder, began his career at Real Madrid before moving to San Sebastian in 2017. He has been capped twice by Spain.

Basque newspaper Noticias de Gipuzkoa claimed on Friday the Merseyside giants have tabled an initial £25million bid for the 25-year-old – but it’s now been revealed that has been swiftly rejected by the Basque club, who have told the Reds they must up their offer if they want to secure a deal.

Llorente has a release clause of €50m (£42.8m) – although the report claims the Sociedad’s owners are believed to be open to negotiations below that figure, and amid suggestions an offer of around €35m (£30.2m) could tempt them into a sale.

However, Liverpool are not alone in casting their eye over Llorente, with the report also adding that Everton are preparing an approach of their own.

Both Jurgen Klopp and Marco Silva are likely to make defensive reinforcements this summer, with the Reds forced to play Fabinho in their back line at times this season, while there are also doubts about Dejan Lovren’s long-term future at Anfield.

The Toffees, meanwhile, will see long-serving captain Phil Jagielka’s current contract expire this summer, while the report goes on to state that Marcel Brands is expected to have a tough time trying to negotiate a permanent deal for on-loan Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma – particularly with the London club having a two window transfer ban.

