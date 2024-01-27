Everton prepare shock West Ham raid as David Moyes quickly identifies replacement for outbound winger

West Ham United are willing to move Said Benrahma on in what remains of the January transfer window and it could lead to Everton taking him on board before another Championship swoop by the Hammers, according to a report.

Benrahma previously shone for Brentford in the Championship before West Ham lifted him up to the Premier League in 2020. His first season in the top flight was challenging, but the next two were better, as he scored double figures of goals across all competitions both times.

Now, though, Benrahma is without a goal to his name this season for West Ham and is facing an uncertain future at the London Stadium, despite still being under contract there until 2026.

According to an update from talkSPORT, West Ham could part ways with Benrahma before the end of the January window – yet he could remain in the Premier League.

Everton have taken an interest in the 28-year-old, it is claimed, as they aim to address their own issues in the final third.

And should Everton succeed in prising Benrahma away from West Ham, their former manager David Moyes will quickly set about finding a replacement for his current side.

Norwich City prospect Jonathan Rowe is named by the radio station as someone Moyes is especially keen to bring to West Ham.

Rowe has generated a whole host of admirers this season thanks to his form in the Championship. He has scored 12 goals in 27 league games for the Canaries in 2023-24.

West Ham join crowded race for Rowe

TEAMtalk has already revealed that Wolves, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Burnley, Brentford and Sheffield United have been looking at the 20-year-old.

Now, West Ham have been added into contention for Rowe, who meets Moyes’ requirement for more skill and creativity – not to mention reliability – in his attack.

The fact that attacking midfielder Pablo Fornals is closing in on an exit for Real Betis, as sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk, heightens the need for West Ham to replenish their options in behind the main striker.

On that front, they have also been aiming to finalise a deal for Nordsjaelland talent Ibrahim Osman, who has been backed to become their second January signing after bringing in Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City to strengthen their midfield.

But there could be scope for Rowe to add to their attack too. His ability to operate on either wing would make him a useful complement to West Ham’s existing squad in theory.

There is no mention yet of how much Rowe might cost for West Ham, nor how much they would be looking to generate from the potential sale of Benrahma.

