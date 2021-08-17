Everton are ready to invest the majority of their summer budget on an exciting Lazio attacker, as per reports in Italy.

Rafa Benitez’s side got their season off to a fine start after recovering from an early setback to beat Southampton 3-1. They will hope to continue their winning momentum when they travel to face Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Toffees have had a steady summer of transfer business so far. Demarai Gray has signed for a bargain €1.7m, while Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic have arrived on frees.

But with James Rodriguez pushing hard to leave, the Colombian has dropped a strong hint on where his next club might be.

While the loss of James won’t come as a massive shock, it will leave the Toffees without a creative force in their side. But one man who could solve that is Lazio star Joaquin Correa.

The 26-year-old has been with the Rome-based outfit for three years. He penned a five-year contract with I Biancocelesti after they paid Sevilla €16m for his services.

And the Serie A outfit have certainly been rewarded, with the Argentina international getting through plenty of work. He has enjoyed 65 starts from 92 Italian top-flight outings, scoring 22 goals along the way.

With 11 goals in all competitions last term, he has jumped to the attention of a number of clubs. Arsenal and Tottenham were both said to be tracking the South American last month.

Everton and Villa have also been linked with prospective moves.

Now, as per Tuesday’s il Gazzetta dello Sport, the Toffees are ready to raise their offer, having had an opening €25m offer knocked back.

The article claims Inter are also considering an approach but the Premier League side are ‘ready to invest’ and described as ‘fearsome’ opponents.

And while Correa is said to prefer a move to Milan, it’s stated that ‘Everton’s pressing cannot be avoided indefinitely’.

Furthermore, it’s reported Marcel Brands is continuing talks with Lazio to try and find a solution. And it’s stated he’s willing to spend a vast chunk of Everton’s budget on the player.

Moise Kean solution sought at Everton

With FFP issues a burden for Everton, they would ideally like to sign Correa on an initial loan deal.

However, they could help ease those issues by securing a move away for Moise Kean.

The Italy striker has struggled since a big-money move to Goodison. He did rediscover his mojo during a period on loan with PSG last season, however.

Now with the Toffees desperate to find a solution, it’s claimed Inter are in talks over a prospective loan.

Inter are in search of a new striker to fill the void left by Romelu Lukaku’s sale to Chelsea.

And while the Toffees would prefer a cash sale, Tuttomercatoweb claims Everton are willing to discuss a potential loan exit.

However, were Inter agree to an obligation to buy, they claim a deal could be arranged before the window shuts.

