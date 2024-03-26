Everton primed to sign Arsenal forward who’ll be released this summer, as Sean Dyche bags bargain

Everton are primed to sign an Arsenal forward they've already taken on trial

Everton are on pole position for the signing of a forward Arsenal plan to release at the end of the 2023/24 season, according to a report.

Which division the Toffees will be playing in next season remains to be seen, though transfer bargains are vital irrespective of which level a team plays at.

According to Football Insider, Everton have been convinced by the displays of 18-year-old forward Omari Benjamin during a trial at Goodison Park.

Benjamin is on the books of Arsenal, though was taken on trial by Everton earlier in 2024.

The Welsh youth international operates either as a striker or on the left wing and scored for Everton’s Under-21s in the Premier League 2 on March 2.

Per the latest from FI, Everton chiefs have already seen enough from Benjamin to convince them he’s worthy of a long-term deal.

Furthermore, Everton will reportedly get the opportunity to bring Benjamin on board, with Arsenal ready to release the forward at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Everton are readying a contract offer for the teenage star, though FI do point out interest from other Premier League clubs is forming.

However, given Benjamin has already been on trial at Everton, it stands to reason the Toffees are the clear favourites for his signature.

FI noted Everton hold the belief Benjamin has the tools to become a bona fide Premier League star in the years to come.

As such, Sean Dyche may be about to pull off a significant transfer coup and those types of deals will be welcomed given the club’s well-documented financial woes.

READ MORE: Seven classy players Everton could lose if relegated this season: Man Utd target, Arsenal linked midfielder…

To balance the books it’s expected Everton will be forced to cash in on at least one of their prized assets – irrespective of whether they stave off relegation.

Centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite has emerged as Manchester United’s No 1 centre-back target. Competition is expected to come from Manchester City.

Elsewhere, dominant midfielder Amadou Onana is a target for many a club including Arsenal and Barcelona.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal gate-crash Chelsea transfer with matching £51m bid for Primeira Liga ace