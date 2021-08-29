West Ham are reportedly close to sealing the £25.8 million signing of CSKA Moscow attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic in a deal that Everton will profit from.

Having had a relatively quiet summer transfer window, the Hammers announced the signing of Kurt Zouma from Chelsea on a four-year contract on Saturday. And it now looks as if another addition will be made before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

According to the Guardian, West Ham are close to signing Vlasic for £25.8 million in a deal that will also include £6.9million in add-ons.

Vlasic has been outstanding since leaving Everton for CSKA, scoring 33 goals and contributing 21 assists in all competitions.

The Guardian adds that David Moyes now believes Vlasic is ready for another shot in the Premier League.

West Ham are also said to have decided that Vlasic represents better value than paying £25m for Jesse Lingard.

The Sunday Mirror, however, claims that the Hammers are ready to make a £15m offer for last season’s loanee.

Meanwhile, Vlasic’s proposed move to the London Stadium will be good news for Rafael Benitez’s Everton.

The Toffees are due a sell-on fee they inserted in the deal that saw him leave in 2019.

According to the Express earlier this year, the Blues are entitled to a “small unknown share, likely to be between 10 and 20 per cent”.

Hammers chasing Juve defender

Meanwhile, West Ham are interested in taking a talented youngster who cost Juventus €22m when he was only 20-years-old on loan, one journalist has claimed.

The Hammers are considering a temporary deal for left-back Luca Pellegrini, according to Goal journalist Romeo Agrestri.

The 22-year-old signed for Juve from Roma in 2019 but is yet to make a competitive appearance for them.

He has spent the last two seasons at fellow Serie A sides Cagliari and Genoa respectively. He is yet to leave this summer, though.

After some action for the Old Lady in pre-season, Pellegrini has been named on the bench for the first two games of the season.

The one-time Italy international is behind first choice Alex Sandro in the pecking order. However, they are the only two conventional left-back options in the Italian side’s squad.

West Ham, in comparison, have first choice Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku in their ranks.

Pellegrini would therefore be made to work hard for a starting spot. But that was also the case for him at Genoa last season.

