Everton have delivered a resounding message to suitors, including Manchester United, who are circling defender Jarrad Branthwaite: he’s going nowhere in January.

Despite the 22-year-old centre-back being sidelined for three months without kicking a ball, whispers of a potential winter departure persist.

Sources have emphatically quashed any notion of a mid-season sale, underscoring Branthwaite’s pivotal role in the Toffees’ long-term vision.

Under manager David Moyes, Everton view Branthwaite as the cornerstone of their defensive rebuild.

Sources close to the club reveal that securing him to a new contract – which was penned in July – was prioritised as the summer’s most critical piece of business.

Moyes, thrilled with the outcome, has publicly declared Branthwaite untouchable, intent on constructing the squad around the England international’s talents. This commitment comes despite ongoing injury woes that have tested the player’s resilience.

The new deal not only ties Branthwaite to the Hill Dickinson Stadiu, but includes a substantial pay rise, rewarding his potential and loyalty.

Everton’s faith in him remains unshaken; the focus now shifts to his recovery and return to the pitch. Repaying that trust through consistent performances will be his immediate goal once fit.

Is there a release clause?

Speculation has swirled around a possible release clause in the contract, but no credible sources have verified its existence.

Everton have consistently valued Branthwaite at £70million (€79.5m, $91.5m) or more; a figure that deters all but the most ambitious bidders.

This valuation reflects his status as one of the Premier League’s brightest young defenders, with continued interest from Manchester United highlighting his market appeal.

The Red Devils previously lodged multiple bids for Branthwaite in the summer of 2024. All were quickly rejected, yet United’s interest will not go away.

As the January window looms, Everton’s stance is crystal clear—no distractions, no departures.

Branthwaite’s injury rehabilitation takes precedence, allowing him to reclaim his spot and propel the team forward.

With Moyes at the helm, the club is betting big on their homegrown star to anchor a brighter future, shutting down transfer chatter before it gains traction.

